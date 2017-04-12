India has not signed or ratified over 200 UN pacts, says government

To a separate query, he said India has conveyed its concerns to China at the highest level about construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passing through PoK and asked Beijing to cease its activities there. (Reuters)

India has not signed or ratified over 200 conventions, protocols and agreements adopted by the United Nations, the government said today. This was stated by Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha. “India has not signed or signed but not ratified more than 200 conventions, protocols and agreements adopted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

To a separate query, he said India has conveyed its concerns to China at the highest level about construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passing through PoK and asked Beijing to cease its activities there.

Singh said some of the proposed projects under CPEC are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and it has been pointed out to China that Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947.

“Government has conveyed to the Chinese side, including at the highest level, its concerns about their activities in PoK and asked them to cease these activities,” he said. On terrorism, he said China has conveyed to India that it has ‘zero tolerance’ for terrorism and their desire to cooperate with India to contain it.

Watch this also:





“On several occasions, China has reiterated with us their resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with ‘zero tolerance’, and has agreed that there is no justification for terrorism.

“Given the convergence in our respective positions, government has conveyed to China that their stated position on terrorism should be demonstrated in concrete terms through practical steps in bilateral and multilateral fora,” said Singh.

To another question on the Indus Waters Treaty, he said India’s consistent position has been to address all matters relating to it bilaterally in accordance with provisions of the pact. He said India has conveyed to the World Bank that it is in the interest of all parties to ensure workability of the treaty and its time-tested mechanisms.

To a separate question, he said the validity of the agreement between India and Pakistan on reducing risk of accidents relating to nuclear weapons has been extended for a period of five years on February 20.