India gives it back to Pakistan over Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence; stalls release of 12 Islamabad prisoners

"Govt and people of India will regard it as premeditated murder," MEA said in demarche to Pakistan.

In a fallout of death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, India on Monday stalled release of a dozen Pakistani prisoners scheduled to be sent to Islamabad on Wednesday. Earlier, reacting strongly to the death verdict, India summoned Pakistani envoy Abdul Basit and called the proceedings against Jadhav ‘farcial’. “Foreign Secy summoned Pak High Commissioner Abdul Basit & issued demarche saying proceedings that led to sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav are farcical,” MEA said. “If basic norms of law & justice are not observed, Govt and people of India will regard it as premeditated murder,” MEA said in demarche to Pakistan. “It is significant that our High Commission was not even informed that Kulbhushan Jadhav was being brought to trial,” it added.

In what India termed as ‘farcial’ proceedings, Pakistan’s Military Court on Monday awarded death sentence to alleged ‘Indian Spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was abducted by Pakistani forces early last year. In a press release posted on its official twitter handle, the Pakistani army said that Jadhav has been sentenced to death for “for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.”

Here’s the press release tweeted by ISPR:

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

“The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death sentence,” the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read. Pakistan, in an attempt to malign India’s image on international level, had released a video of Jadhav early last year. In the video, Jadhav was seen confessing himself to be an Indian spy. However, later on Indian agencies found that video released by Pakistani agencies was doctored, and the said Indian national was abducted by Pakistani forces.