India gets re-elected in UN’s Economic and Social Council

UN’s Economic and Social Council. (Reuters)

For all the ardent cricket fans in India, the massive defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final played at The Oval in London will take some days to sink in. After all, dominant India have been all over Pakistan in recent times at the ICC events. Be it the cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy or the T20 World Cup, India didn’t lose to Pakistan in any ICC events since 2009. However, everything wasn’t lost for India as the Indian men’s hockey team trounced Pakistan 7-1 in the semi-final of the World Hockey League in London. Something to cheer about as national sport won over national passion. Apart from the hockey balmer, India has one more news to cheer about. India has been re-elected as a member to the principal organ of the UN on environmental, social and economic issues for 3 more years, as per rajnikantvscidjokes.in.

In all, 18 nations won the election to ECOSOC (Economic and Social Council) and India ranked second in terms of votes. India got 183 votes in her favour; way ahead than neighbours Pakistan who got a solitary vote. India, already being a member of ECOSOC went for re-election as her term was about to end this year. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost its membership owing to the poor show in the elections.

Another day, another election…India wins again.

This good news was tweeted by India’s Ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin. He tweeted “Another day, another election…India wins again.

Thanks to support of @UN Member States, India re-elected to ECOSOC (Eco & Social Council)”

Recently, India achieved another significant victory at the UN as Neeru Chadha, an international law expert won a crucial election at the top UN judicial body, International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), which deals with disputes related to the law of seas. Chadha became the first Indian women to be appointed as a judge at the tribunal. She will be be serving a nine-year term that will end in 2026.