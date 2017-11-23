India gets ranked 6th in the US in this list; from spending habit to stay duration, here is all you need to know

A survey revealed something new and unique about Indian tourists on Thursday. (Reuters)

A survey revealed something new and unique about Indian tourists on Thursday. As per the new revelation, India is ranked sixth in terms of spending in the United States. The US official at the sixth edition of Travel East event said that Indian visitors stay for longer periods and spend more during their stay as compared to the US residents in the subcontinent. The official also added that India ranks 11th in the US in terms of number of visitors. “India ranks 11th in the US in terms of number of visitors but in terms of tourism export market, it ranks 6th because there is a trend of Indian visitors staying much longer duration there. So an average Indian tourist tends to spend more during his or her trip to the US,” Principal Commercial Officer at the US Consulate General John Ward said. The event was organised by business chamber CII where Ward said the tourists’ data analysis suggests 38 percent of the Indians visit the US with the primary purpose of business while another 28 percent go to meet friends and families living there.

Moreover, 18 percent of Indian tourists visit the US with the primary purpose of vacation while the purpose of the remaining 16 percent is attributed to miscellaneous and other reasons. Keeping in mind the increase in the number of Indian tourists in the recent years, Ward at the conference said that the US government wants to continue the momentum by reaching out to the tour managers to increase their knowledge. “US government has introduced a public-private partnership named Brand USA in collaboration with the US Department of Commerce that conducts tour operator briefings about different US destinations once a year in India. It also provides a certification programme for the Indian tour operators that wish to specialise in US tourism and takes them to the USA in familiarisation trips to the US,” he said.

“Then there are 600 private sector organisations, state-level governments, cities, several airlines and hotel chains together working towards the enhancement of tourism. The individual destinations may also have their own FAM programmes. Cities like New York, (and states like) California and Florida have their own office in India that works in this regard,” he added.

“The challenge of tourism between India and the US is distance and time which cannot change quickly. But the issue of cost can change with the availability of more flights and direct flights between the two countries,” Ward said during the conference. When asked about the challenges of tourism between India and the US, Ward pointed out that distance, cost and travel time are the major factors and the solution he gave was that there should be an increase in the number of flights as well as more direct flights between the two destinations. He also said the US government has increased the number of its VISA offices in India for the convenience of the tourists.