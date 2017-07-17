India Gate vista to turn into White House area clone? NDMC wants US President home backdrop mirrored in Delhi

With its demand to have Central Vista back in its jurisdiction, the NDMC proposed to develop it on the lines of the White House. (PTI)

Soon people walking around Rajpath may get a glimpse of White House type surroundings, the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States, reported Dainik Jagran. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has put up a proposal to develop the Central Vista inspired by the US structure. Central Vista is around two-mile long green stretch on both the sides of Rajpath that connects Vijay Chowk to India Gate. At all times of the year, it remains filled with both tourists as well as local people flocking to witness the historical beauty and to spend some time there. Earlier, the area was under the jurisdiction of NDMC but it was around 10 years ago, the administration of Central Vista was transferred to Central Public Works Department (CPWD). However, now the NDMC has asked for it to be returned. In a meeting over the Smart City scheme, the chairman of NDMC Naresh Kumar raised the topic. The official put the proposal in front of Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary of the Union Ministry of Urban Development. Kumar asked the officials that greenery has been reduced after it was handed over to CPWD and therefore, it should be given back to NDMC, said the report.

You may also like to watch:

With its demand to have Central Vista back in its jurisdiction, the NDMC proposed to develop it on the lines of the White House. Asked about it, an official said that the Council has decided to develop the stretch like the park in front of the US President’s residence. For this, the council is chalking out a detailed plan, said the official in the report. According to the report, the NDMC is planning to plant more flowers in the area. They are also planning to plant herbal saplings in the stretch. The Council believes that if this proposal accepted and implemented as per the plan, it would increase the footfalls in the area manifold, the report added.