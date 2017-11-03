India Gate to have another war memorial, PM Modi to inaugurate

The construction will start after the World Food India 2017 ends on November 5. (IE)

Following the Centre’s approval for the construction of a National War Memorial at India Gate, sources said that the process is set to begin from mid-November. The Memorial will be built to honour over 22,600 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in various wars against China and Pakistan since Independence. According to Indian Express, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the memorial next year in November. While the memorial will come up at India Gate’s C Hexagon, a museum will be built at Princess Park next to the lawns. The construction will start after the World Food India 2017 ends on November 5.

Delhi Police said that they have been briefed about the work. “The work will be looked after by officials from the Ministry of Defence. Construction was to begin in October but was delayed due to events such as the Run for Unity and World Food India,” according to sources. Reportedly, the project which will cost around Rs 500 cr will also include an underground tunnel that will connect the memorial and the museum.

Once the food festival ends, the defence ministry will take over the site and activities at India Gate will be restricted. However, police sources said there will be no traffic restrictions. Built by the British, India Gate is a memorial to 82,000 soldiers of the Indian Army who died between 1914-21 in the First World War. However, there is no such memorial for soldiers who were martyred after Independence.