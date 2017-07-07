India Foundation cancels visit to China after visa trouble

Foundation Director and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav dismissed reports that he was part of the delegation.(PTI)

India Foundation, a think tank with links to the BJP, has cancelled a visit of its delegation to China after two of its junior research members were denied visas. Foundation Director and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav dismissed reports that he was part of the delegation. “I was not in the delegation. It was supposed to be an academic delegation. After the denial of visa to two researchers, Foundation called off the visit,” he tweeted Priyang Pandey, senior research fellow at the Foundation, said Madhav holds a valid Chinese visa till November this year. The delegation was to visit Fudan university in Shanghai next week. The development comes amid the stand-off between India and China armies near Sikkim.