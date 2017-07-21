India focusing on Digital India campaign; MPs concerned over call drops, low internet speed

Members of Rajya Sabha today expressed concern over call drops and the quality of internet connectivity, saying these problems were occuring at a time when the government was focussed on Digital India campaign. (Reuters)

Members of Rajya Sabha today expressed concern over call drops and the quality of internet connectivity, saying these problems were occuring at a time when the government was focussed on Digital India campaign. During the Question Hour, a member complained that he has been facing the problem of call drops regularly and service provider MTNL was not addressing the issue. Several other members also expressed similar concern, with TMC member K D Singh said the problem of poor internet speed and connectivity was occuring at a time when the government “is so focussed on its Digital India campaign”. Communications Minister Manoj Sinha admitted the problem and said recently, 965 MHz of spectrum had been auctioned and the speed was expected to improve following its roll out. He said there was a study by ASSOCHAM which said that upto 950 million people had no internet connectivity and the government was working in this direction. He listed several steps to enhance connectivity and spreading digital literacy. Sinha said one of the issues was about the opposition to the installation of telecommunication towers. He said now a scheme has been initiated under which, after a payment, officials could inform residents about the level of radiation in a person’s residence. The minister also assured the member to look into the problem of call drop.