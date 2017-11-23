India could play leading role in global herbal product market: Minister

(Source: PTI)

The herbal medicine sector could provide new opportunities to the people and India could play a leading role in the global market of herbal products and drugs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Sripad Yesso Naik said today. Addressing a review meeting to examine the draft of National Policy of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, organised by the National Medicinal Plant Board of the AYUSH Ministry, Naik said, “More than 80 per cent medicinal plants are sourced from the forest and this area has the potential of generating lot of employment opportunities.” “The fringe areas of rich biodiversity sites are inhabited by the poorest of the poor, whose incomes can be augmented by a comprehensive strategy aimed at capacity building, provision of value addition facilities and structuring an interface between the community and industry,” he said.