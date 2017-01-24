India conducts second successful test of Guided Pinaka Rocket

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket System around 12.45 p.m from the ITR in the presence of senior artillery officers, sources said. (Facebook DRDO)

India on Tuesday conducted the second successful test of the Guided Pinaka rocket from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad at Chandipur in Odisha.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired the Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket System around 12.45 p.m from the ITR in the presence of senior artillery officers, sources said.

According to sources, the range of the rocket has increased from 40 to 70 km with an improved accuracy from 500m to 50m.

On January 12, the first test flight of the improved version was conducted by the DRDO.

The Guided Pinaka is developed jointly by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL).

India at present is operating two regiments of Pinaka and has ordered for two more regiments. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last year cleared a proposal for six additional regiments at a cost of Rs 14,633 crore.