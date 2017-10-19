India condemns Taliban attack in Afghanistan, says states hosting terrorists must eliminate them

India today condemned the Taliban attack at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar.(Reuters)

India today condemned the Taliban attack at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar. The attack killed at least 43 Afghan soldiers. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India strongly condemns the barbaric attack today at the Afghan National Army base in Kandahar province. The terror attacks demonstrate that safe havens and support systems continue to be available to the terrorists.” In a media statement, the Taliban took the responsibility of the attack

Taking a tough stand against the countries sponsoring terrorism, India said, “States hosting terrorists and their sanctuaries must eliminate them immediately and without distinction.” According to Afghan officials, the Taliban carried out two suicide car bombings at an army camp in the southern Kandahar province, setting of several hours of fighting. Dozens of dead and wounded were taken to the city hospital, deputy public health director Hedayatullah Hameedi said, as per Reuters. The Taliban also attacked a district centre in neighbouring Ghazni province on Tuesday, detonating an armoured Humvee vehicles packed with explosives near the provincial governor’s office.

The attack comes a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed on reinstating peace in Afghanistan. He noted that Afghanistan’s peace and stability would have a direct impact on border issues in India and Pakistan, as per Indian Express. “India is an important element of how we achieve the ultimate objective, which is a stable Afghanistan which no longer serves as a platform for terrorist organisations,” he said. Tillerson added that to the extent terrorism can be removed from Afghanistan, the greatest beneficiaries are going to be Pakistan and Afghanistan.