  3. India condemns North Korea’s nuclear test

India condemns North Korea’s nuclear test

India today strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test and asked the reclusive nation to refrain from actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2017 6:59 PM
north korea, north korea news, north korea latest news, north korea nuclear test, india on north korea nuclear test, india reaction on north korea nuclear test North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. (Reuters)
Top News

India today strongly condemned North Korea’s nuclear test and asked the reclusive nation to refrain from actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the Korean peninsula. North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date today, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

External Affairs Ministry in a statement said it was a matter of deep concern that North Korea has again acted in violation of its international commitments. It said the action by North Korea was against the objective of the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. “We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the statement said.

“India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India’s national security,” it added.

More Top News
  1. K
    Kushal Kumar
    Sep 3, 2017 at 7:42 pm
    Closely relevant to this development is the alert of this Vedic astrology writer on 16 May 2017 for more care and appropriate strategy in article - “ Is World War III around the corner ?” - published in Summer ( April-June) 2017 issue of The Astrologer’s Notebook , from North Port , Florida. The alert had said , among other things , that war or war like scenario could take a serious turn between vulnerable countries near sea during August –September 2017 involving major global powers. Obviously it could be WWIII. The text reads as : - “ The global events predicted in ths article could likely begin to show up in mild measure from 24 June and after in present year 2017 to grow up gradually for a final show during 19 August to 4 September with peak hype on 30 August ( it could be 29 August in west)”. It seems the alert of this writer has been indicative and accurate as well.
    Reply

Go to Top