India China standoff: Rahul Gandhi meets Chinese Ambassador, say reports

India China standoff: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has met Chinese Ambassador, according to TV reports. (PTI image)

India China standoff: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has met Chinese Ambassador, according to TV reports. This comes days after Gandhi had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why the latter was silent on the recent Chinese aggression on the border. New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in a standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army’s construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. The two neighbouring superpowers share 3,488-km-long border spreading from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh. Of this a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.

On July 6, Chinese authorities ruled out one-ono-one meeting meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg citing that atmosphere was not right for such talk. The “atmosphere is not right” for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi, Chinese Foreign Ministry officials had said.

Earlier, there were reports that PM Modi and Xi may meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to resolve the standoff. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang expressed hope that “India can immediately withdraw the border troops to the Indian side of the boundary to uphold the peace tranquillity of the China and India border areas”. “I think this is the pre-condition for any meaningful peace talks between the two sides,” he told a media briefing here when asked about the meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Watch this video

#WATCH: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi meets Chinese Ambassador on Saturday to discuss Sino India relation pic.twitter.com/QOUDkClypc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 10, 2017

China’s state-run media had quoted Chinese analysts as saying that Beijing would be forced to use a “military way” to end the standoff in the Sikkim sector if India refuses to listen to the “historical lessons” being offered by it, as per PTI report.