India China standoff: Chinese state daily spews venom, says Beijing can make Sikkim independent, rewrite Himalayan geopolitics

In this Sunday, May 5, 2013, file photo, Chinese troops hold a banner which reads “You’ve crossed the border, please go back” in Ladakh, India. China is insisting that India withdraw its troops from a disputed Himalayan plateau before talks can take place to settle the most protracted standoff in recent years between the nuclear-armed neighbors. (AP Photo)

India-China standoff: Chinese state daily has urged China to rethink its stance on the Indian state of Sikkim to make India “pay for its provocations”. In an editorial, the Chinese propaganda daily makes a false claim that India is using the “excuse” of helping Bhutan protect its sovereignty” to “brazenly” obstruct China’s road construction on its territory.

While New Delhi and Bhutan share a cordial relationship, the Chinese editorial claims India has forced Bhutan not to establish diplomatic ties with China or any other permanent member of the UNSC. On Sikkim, the editorial says “Beijing should reconsider its stance over the Sikkim issue. Although, China recognized India’s annexation of Sikkim in 2003, it can readjust its stance on the matter.”

“There are those in Sikkim that cherish its history as a separate state, and they are sensitive to how the outside world views the Sikkim issue. As long as there are voices in Chinese society supporting Sikkim’s independence, the voices will spread and fuel pro-independence appeals in Sikkim,” it adds.

Indian and Chinese forces are involved in one of the longest unarmed standoffs in Doka La area in Bhutan since last month over the latter’s attempt to build a road in the Bhutanese territory.

Dokalam is the Bhutanese name of the region which is recognised by India as Doka La. China claims it as a part of its Donglang region. At present, China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. However, Bhutan has no diplomatic ties with China and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by India. The standoff started after Indian soldiers intervened at the request of Bhutan army when the latter failed to stop the Chinese from constructing the road.

Doka La is also India’s last military post on the trijunction of its boundary with Bhutan and China

The Chinese daily has been spewing venom against India for quite some time. In the recent editorial, it is urging China to fuel a separatist movement against India in Sikkim and anti-India sentiments in Bhutan. “With certain conditions, Bhutan and Sikkim will see strong anti-India movements, which will negatively affect India’s already turbulent northeast area and rewrite southern Himalayan geopolitics,” it says.