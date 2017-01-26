India celebrates 68th Republic Day

People across India on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day to mark the adoption of its own Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”. (PTI)

People across India on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day to mark the adoption of its own Constitution on January 26 in 1950, which was the consequence of tireless efforts by the drafting committee headed by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar or “Father of Indian Constitution”. As people gear up to celebrate the occasion, the national capital has been brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic Day celebrations and police using anti-drone technology to thwart any aerial attack. The central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central security forces guarding every nook and corner. No landing or take-off of any commercial flight will be allowed from the Delhi airport between 10.35am and 12.15pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. PM Modi took to twitter to greet the nation. “RepublicDay greetings to everyone,” the PM tweeted.

The iconic Republic Day Parade will showcase India’s military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture at the Rajpath today. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day parade. Major attraction of the parade would be marching of India’s only mounted Calvary with its majestic horses.

The parade will also witness the heroic motor bike stunts by defence personnel. One of the major highlights parade will be the fly past by Mi-35 helicopters, indigenous combat light aircraft Tejas, Jaguars and Sukohis. However, these two events will be carried out at the fag end of the parade. The army will also showcase its Tank T-90 and Infantry Combat Vehicle and Bramhos Missile, one of its treasured armour, its Weapon Locating Radar Swathi, Transportable Satellite Terminal and Akash Weapon System. Another attraction will be the Dhanush Gun system. Advanced Light Helicopters Rudra will then make a fly-past.

The parade will also see tableau from ex-servicemen followed by Naval Marching Contingent and a naval tableau. An Air force Marching Contingent followed by an air force tableau will also showcase India’s air prowess. The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Advanced Towed Artificial Gun System (ATAGS) and medium power radar Arudhra. The Paramilitary forces contingent will be led by BSF’s Camel Band followed by marching contingents of Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Delhi Police, elite NSG and the NCC.

Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Lakshdwaeep, Karanataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, these states will showcase their tradition and culture through their respective tableau. The Department of Central Board of Excise and Customs under the Ministry of Finance, along with the Ministry of Skill Development, will also see their tableau at the R-Day Parade.

