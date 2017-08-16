India can combine modern education, technology with peace of mind: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama today returned to his exile home in north Indian hill town Dharamsala after a month long visit to Ladakh, Delhi and Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greeted India on the occasion of its 71st Independence Day and said the country can combine modern education, technology, and material development and at the same time bring peace of mind. Speaking to media, the spiritual leader said India has thousands years of knowledge of tackling emotions. “I think it’s a very happy day and I think over last seventy year’s progress is the basis of our determination, our hope. I already am telling that India can combine modern education, modern technology, and material development and at the same time bring peace of mind,” the Dalai Lama told ANI.

“Material development alone cannot guarantee bring peace of mind. So, India, you have, I think thousands of year old knowledge as to how to tackle our emotion,” he added The Dalai Lama today returned to his exile home in north Indian hill town Dharamsala after a month long visit to Ladakh, Delhi and Mumbai.

President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay and Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, officials of CTA and representatives of Tibetan NGOs extended a warm reception to the Dalai Lama at kangra airport here yesterday afternoon.