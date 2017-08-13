India can be UK’s natural partner after Brexit, says Swraj Paul

He said the UK’s decision to leave the European Union gives an opportunity to Britain and India to work together and gain from each other. (Reuters)

India can be Britain’s natural partner at a much bigger level after Brexit, NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has said. He said the UK’s decision to leave the European Union gives an opportunity to Britain and India to work together and gain from each other. “Britain is coming out of Europe and India can be its natural partner on a much bigger level so I invite you to look at Britain as your first choice,” said Paul, Chairman of the Caparo Group of industries. He was addressing the 17th National Conference of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India here last evening on the topic ‘India on the Global Stage’. “We have two countries; Britain who would love to see both trade and investment grow from India, and India who would like to see more investment from Britain into India.

He said that there are no restrictions for anyone who wants to build a decent and honourable business. "The government, the local councils etc, will give you all the support," he added.

He said that since becoming the prime minister, Narendra Modi has set a new benchmark for India’s relationship with countries all over the world and raised the level of India’s global standing. “On behalf of NRIs, I can safely say that the NRI community will certainly support his action plan to rid the country of poverty, illiteracy and malnutrition and play their part,” he added.