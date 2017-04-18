‘India by Nile’ to renew ties between India, Egypt: Sanjay Bhattacharyya

“The fifth edition of the India by the Nile, which runs until April 27, is a very unique and special occasion as India is celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with Egypt,” the envoy said. (PTI)

The mega cultural festival ‘India by the Nile’ will renew the relationship between India and Egypt in a contemporary way as both countries celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, India’s envoy here has said. “Both countries have civilisation contact since many years. We felt that it is also necessary to renew these relations with a contemporary flavour,” India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya said yesterday during a dinner organised for Indian artists who are attending the festival at the India House in Zamalek. “The fifth edition of the India by the Nile, which runs until April 27, is a very unique and special occasion as India is celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties with Egypt,” the envoy said.

Also Watch:

Bhattacharyya said that over the years, India by the Nile has gathered enormous momentum among the people of Egypt. “We now say that it is no longer an Indian festival but an Egyptian festival,” he said. He also said that for many years it has been a big focus on Bollywood, so the festival is good opportunity to share with Egyptian people the wonderful culture that India has.