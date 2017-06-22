India blasts global hypocrisy on terrorism at UNSC: Syed Akbaruddin questions US, Pakistan inaction

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. (Twitter)

Without taking the name of the US or Pakistan, India has questioned the failure of the international community, including these two countries, in failing to stop the funding and training of terrorists in Afghanistan, despite the so-called continuing “war against terrorism” for over 15 years. In a debate on “The situation in Afghanistan” in the United Nations Security Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin on Wednesday questioned as to how the terrorists in Afghanistan continue to get funding, training and weapons.

There has been a spurt in the number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan recently, including the Kabul blast that killed hundreds of people and left millions others horror-struck. Exposing the hypocrisy of international community in dealing with terrorism, Akbaruddin said, “You can’t change what you can’t or are unwilling to see”.

Here are the high points of Akbaruddin’s speech during the debate:

International community doesn’t want to see or acknowledge the real adversary

Akbaruddin said the “international community is dealing in Afghanistan with an adversary who is not averse to flagrantly violating international humanitarian and human rights laws; an adversary flush with resources, weapons and operational support; an adversary that has access to sanctuaries outside the sovereignty of Afghanistan and operational command of the international forces deployed there; an adversary that sees no reason or incentive to give up violence and participate in the creation of a democratic, united, stable, secure and prosperous state.

“Unfortunately, the multiple crises that have been inflicted on the war-torn country have once again made Afghan territory attractive for criminal and terrorist groups, which seem now well connected to international terror and crime networks that prey themselves on the resources of Afghanistan.”

International community apathetic to Afghanistan

“A crisis, more often than not, is seen as a catalyst for real change and genuine solutions. However, for this to happen, one’s perceptions need to be straight and forthright. After all, you can’t change what you can’t or are unwilling to see. This we believe, for a long time, has remained the conundrum that the international community has faced in Afghanistan.

“The international community’s collective inability and unwillingness to see the problem for what it is has inflicted huge costs on the people of Afghanistan.”

UNSC should debate Afghan situation regularly

“One wonders why, despite the worst possible violence witnessed in Afghanistan, this Council doesn’t think appropriate to meet more often than at routine quarterly debates on the situation in Afghanistan. At times, the Council has even shied away from condemning some of the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. Is it that they are far too many to keep track of? Is it because there is a threshold below which human lives lost to terrorism are not required to be addressed?”

Violence in Afghanistan being treated as “routine”

“We see a growing tendency of treating violence in Afghanistan as a routine. Brutalities by terrorist and criminal networks are ignored under the label of anti-Government elements or a consequence of a civil and political conflict. In doing so, we appear to be failing in asking some crucial questions.

Why the world doesn’t question: How do the terrorists get their weapons, funds etc?

By considering Afghan attacks as routine, Akbaruddin said, “We appear to be failing in asking some crucial questions. For example, where are these anti-Government elements getting their weapons, explosives, training and funding from? Where do they find safe havens and sanctuaries? How is it that these elements have stood up against one of the biggest collective military efforts in the world? How is it that these elements collaborate with the world’s most dreadful terrorists in killing and brutalizing the Afghans? How is it that the phenomenal rise of opium production, accompanied with a rise in global narcotics drugs prices, have gone totally unattended by the 1988 sanctions committee?”

India is committed to stand with Afghanistan

“India remains committed to stand with Afghanistan and support and strengthen capabilities to not only fight terrorism and violence but also to aid development and nation building.

“…India, for its part, will continue to stand, in the words of our Prime Minister stand not behind but shoulder to shoulder, with the democratically elected Government of Afghanistan, while it battles against terror and the multiple crises inflicted on it.”

End terror havens

“…it is international community’s first and foremost duty to ensure that the resurgent forces of terrorism and extremism do not find sanctuaries and safe havens anywhere and at any level. We must not differentiate between good and bad terrorists, or play one group against the other.

“The Taliban, Haqqani Network, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and others of their ilk are all terror organizations, many of them proscribed by the UN. They should be treated like terrorist organizations with no justifications offered for their activities.”