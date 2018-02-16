  3. India believes in growth but committed to environment, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India believes in growth but was committed to protecting the environment

February 16, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India believes in growth but was committed to protecting the environment. Addressing over 200 delegates at the World Sustainable Development Summit, the prime minister said respect for nature was part of the country’s culture. “We consider Earth our mother. India believes in growth but is also committed to protect the environment,” he said.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said, “We believe that all resources and wealth belongs to nature and the almighty and we are just the trustees or managers of this wealth.” Mahatma Gandhi, too, advocated this trusteeship philosophy, he added. Stressing the need for making the planet safer, the prime minister said, “We are proud of our long history and tradition of harmonious existence between man and nature.”

The prime minister also raised concerns about the issue of water availability and asserted his commitment to ensure that no farm goes without water. “We are working to electrify every household of the country. With growing urbanisation, our transport needs are growing too, we are expanding the metro system as well,” he said.

