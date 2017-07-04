India becomes 11th country to enter Global Entry programme of US; know what it is and how it works

With this new initiative by the United States, India has become the 11th country, whose citizens have now eligible to enrol in the Customs and Border Protection initiative. (Reuters)

The United States of America (USA) recently rolled out its Global Entry programme that allows Indian citizens an expedited clearance of pre-approved, low-risk travelling. Under this initiative, an Indian traveller who lands at one of the selected airports has the provision to enter the US through special Global Entry kiosks rather than queueing up at other counters for normal to clear the immigration check by meeting an immigration officer. Through this Global Entry programme, the traveller just needs to visit the Global Entry kiosks, present their machine-readable passport, place their fingerprints on the scanner for verification and complete a customs declaration. At the end of the whole entering the US process, travellers will be issued a transaction receipt by the kiosk after which they will be directed to the baggage claim and then to the exit.

Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna on Monday became the first Indian national to get enrolled for the Global Entry programme. With this new initiative by the United States, India has become the 11th country, whose citizens have now eligible to enrol in the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) initiative, according to an Indian Express report.

Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, Kevin McAleenan while talking about the initiative said, “CBP is excited to offer our flagship Trusted Traveller programme to Indian citizens.” The official website of Customs and Border Protection states that all applicants who want to get enrolled for the programme will have to go through a rigorous background check and in-person interview. McAleenan further said that CBP is essentially transforming the international arrivals process, thereby making it easier, secure and efficient for millions of Indian citizens visiting the United States each year, as quoted by PTI.

Currently, 53 US airports and 15 pre-clearance locations are available under the Global Entry programme. As per the report, apart from India, the programme is now available to US citizens, Green Card holders and nationals from Colombia, Germany, Argentine, the Netherlands, Panama, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.