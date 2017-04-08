India, Bangladesh to sign minimum 25 bilateral agreements during Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina’s visit

The visit is very significant and is likely to give a big boost to India-Bangladesh relations. (ANI)

India and Bangladesh are likely to sign minimum 25 different bilateral agreements during the visit of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a four-day momentous visit to India. Both the Prime Ministers are expected to discuss ways to further deepen ties today and the visit is likely to culminate into a civilian nuclear cooperation pact as well as a defence agreement which includes a $500 million (around Rs3,200 crore today) line of credit to buy Indian military hardware.

Train services, involving West Bengal and Bangladesh and bus service connecting Kolkata and Dhaka will also be launched during the visit. The visit is very significant and is likely to give a big boost to India-Bangladesh relations. With that in mind, the Bangladesh Prime Minster was accorded ceremonial reception at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan in the morning. She will visit Rajghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, to lay a wreath.

At 3:30 PM today, PM Sheikh Hasina & Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will join a program to honour Indian soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, at the Manekshaw Centre. On Sunday she is likely to visit the Ajmer Dargah.

It is learnt that water issues, primarily Teesta will not be discussed. It is a continuing problem and is not likely to come up in the discussions. Shiekh Hasina has made clear that contentious issue of Hindu minority is a sensitive issue it may not be taken up, even though Sheikh Hasina has made it clear several times that other minorities will not be taxed. However, both the Prime Ministers will discuss terrorism and how to deal with it.

Yesterday, a special welcome was accorded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Bangladesh counterpart, who is in India on her first four-day bilateral visit in seven years.