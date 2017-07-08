India, Bangladesh to construct bridge along Mizoram border

India and Bangladesh have decided to construct a bridge over Mizoram’s Khawthlangtuipui river to facilitate trade and improve communication between the two neighbours, an official said here on Saturday. (Image/Reuters)

India and Bangladesh have decided to construct a bridge over Mizoram’s Khawthlangtuipui river to facilitate trade and improve communication between the two neighbours, an official said here on Saturday. “Officials of India and Bangladesh held a meeting on Friday evening at Tlabung town (Mamit district) and discussed to speed up the works for the proposed bridge between the two countries across Khawthlangtuipui river (also known as Karnaphuli river),” Mizoram Industries and Commerce Department Director J. Hmingthanmawia said. Several bilateral issues were also discussed in the meeting, he added.

Bangladeshi official Rowshan Ara Khanam, who led his country’s delegation, said: “The proposed bridge would be an important linkage between India and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government has taken a number of steps to make it a reality.” “Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the approval to construct the bridge and linking roads,” the official added. The Mamit district is adjacent to Khagrachari district of Chittagong hill tracts of southeast Bangladesh.

Railways advisor Dibbanjan Roy, who also attended the meeting, said that the bridge would not only improve road connectivity between the two regions but also strengthen the ties between the people of the two countries living both sides of the borders. It has been proposed that the location of the bridge be made as closer as possible to the nearest land custom station in the Bangladesh side. After the meeting, officials of the two countries inspected possible locations to construct the bridge. Mizoram shares a 318 km unfenced border with Bangladesh.