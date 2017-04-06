India, Bangladesh more than just neighbours: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal said that India and Bangladesh have expanded the scope of engagement to an unprecedented scale, which has built a great level of mutual trust between the two nations. (Reuters)India and Bangladesh have expanded the scope of engagement to an unprecedented scale and are more than just neighbours, Power Minister Piyush Goyal said today. Goyal said this while addressing senior editors and journalists from Bangladesh. Accoding to statement, a team of senior editors and journalists from Bangladesh called on Goyal here today. The members were apprised about the series of reforms taken up by the government to bring about transparency and accountability in the power sector and to achieve the mission of Affordable, Quality, 24×7 Power for All, it said.

The interaction was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs as a familiarisation initiative for the team learning about the turnaround that has come about in India’s Power sector.

A presentation was given to the visiting journalists on the transparency initiatives taken by the government like introduction of mobile apps and web portals in the power sector and the change brought about by the transparency and accountability in the governance of the sector.

Addressing the journalists, Goyal said that India and Bangladesh have expanded the scope of engagement to an unprecedented scale, which has built a great level of mutual trust between the two nations.

The Minister noted that both countries have a lot to learn from each other and cooperate on a number of issues of regional and global importance.

Goyal commended the neighbouring nation on its achievements like the Grameen Bank, revolution in the textile sector, on which India looks up to Bangladesh.

Goyal also expressed confidence of receiving greater cooperation from Bangladesh in areas like developing intra-regional power and transport corridors, maintaining peace and security in the South Asian region by putting up an united front against regional and global terrorism, among others.

This would enrich and strengthen the engagement between the two countries in the areas of mutual and shared interests, he added.

Talking about the future prospects of engagements between the two nations, Goyal expressed willingness in supporting Bangladesh on the Renewable Energy sector and Energy Efficiency initiatives, in which India has achieved huge success.

The scale at which the renewable energy sector has expanded, would surely help Bangladesh learn from India’s experiences and help in transition towards clean energy in the future, the Minister added.