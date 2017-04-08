India-Bangladesh meet: Three defence co-operation MoUs signed

An umbrella agreement on defence ties will encompass all existing defence cooperation, including joint exercises and training, Delhi will offer a 500 million dollar worth Line of Credit to Dhaka for buying defence equipment. (Reuters)

India and Bangladesh on Saturday signed three Memoranda of Understandings on (MoU) for defence co-operation. MoU was signed for defence cooperation framework pact to bolster military supplies and technology transfer from India to Bangladesh. A second MoU was signed between the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris), Tamil Nadu, and the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, Dhaka for enhancing cooperation in the field of strategic and operational studies.

Both countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of national security, development and strategic studies through coloration between the National Defence College, Dhaka, and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

Both governments also agreed on cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

These defence pacts may also enable Dhaka to reduce its dependence on China which has so far remained a principal supplier of defence equipment to the Bangladesh armed forces, including the supply of two submarines last year.

In October 2016, then defence minister Manohar Parrikar travelled to Dhaka to finalise the contours of the defence cooperation agreement.