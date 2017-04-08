India-Bangladesh meet: Pacts on navigation, earth sciences, judicial training signed

India and Bangladesh have signed 22 MoUs and one financial agreement following delegation level talks between the two sides. (PTI)

India and Bangladesh on Saturday signed pacts and agreed to cooperate in the areas of judicial training, navigation and Earth Sciences. India’s National Judicial Academy and Supreme Court of Bangladesh signed Memorandum of Understanding on training and capacity building programme for Bangladeshi judicial officers in India India’s Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), Ministry of Shipping and Bangladesh’s Department of Shipping agreed to cooperate on providing aids to navigation. And a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB) on Mutual Scientific Cooperation in the field of Earth Sciences for Research and Development.

India and Bangladesh have signed 22 MoUs and one financial agreement following delegation level talks between the two sides here.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four day visit to India, said that New Delhi’s support would held Bangladesh resolve all of their issues.

Hasina appreciated India’s development in education and technology and showed her gratitude towards the nation for contributing immensely in the War of Liberation.

“India is our most important neighbor and one of our key development partner. India has made invaluable contributions in our war of liberation for which we are deeply grateful. This nation has attained commendable development in the areas of economy, education, science, technology and innovations in the recent years,” the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.

She further said that both the leaders have reiterated strong commitment to make the borders peaceful and free from criminal activities.