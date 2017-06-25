India, Bangladesh border security: Rajnath Singh, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal discuss plans to seal gaps

Sarbananda Sonowal briefed Rajnath Singh about the growing security tension in Assam and the steps that have been taken to control the problem of insurgency. (PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s discussion with Home Minister Rajnath Singh today included steps taken towards bolstering security along the India-Bangladesh border, PTI reported. Sonowal in the 20-minute meeting informed the home minister about the construction of a fence along the border and special measures that have been taken for protection along the rivers. The fencing would keep infiltration and cattle and currency smuggling at bay. In December last year, Singh, speaking for the BJP government, had prioritized the India-Bangladesh border security and said that it would be completely sealed by June 2018, according to PTI. India and Bangladesh’s border spans 4096 km with Assam covering 262 km. Sonowal also briefed Singh about the growing security tension in Assam and the steps that have been taken to control the problem of insurgency.

The CM’s media advisor, Hrishikesh Goswami was present at the meeting. This meeting comes months after India and Bangladesh signed 22 pacts where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Haseena held talks about the border’s security and defence. The two in April this year also agreed on the implementation of the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal) Motor Vehicles Agreement, connecting the countries.