India asks its diplomats in Pakistan to stay indoors as diplomatic tussle escalates

India-Pakistan diplomatic crisis: New Delhi asks its diplomats in Islamabad to move out only when necessary

India-Pakistan Diplomatic Crisis: Hours after Pakistan decided to call back its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for consultations over ‘harassment’ of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi, India has advised its diplomats in Islamabad to stay indoors. As per a report by The Indian Express, New Delhi has asked its diplomats, the staff of diplomats and their families to stay within Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave unless there is a ‘compelling’ reason to venture out. The diplomats have also been asked to refrain from using their private vehicles and use their official vehicle instead. In light of the ‘threat’ to Indian diplomats in Islamabad, India, on Thursday, also asked Pakistan to ensure their ‘safety and security’.

Since past two weeks, the two sides have been trading charges of harassment and intimidation of diplomats. In a press conference yesterday, Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said that India has taken up the issues faced by Indian diplomats through established mechanisms. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also accused India of ‘harassing and intimidating’ its diplomats in Delhi.

In a statement, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson alleged that the incidents of the diplomats’ harassment continue to occur in New Delhi even after Pakistan lodging complain to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. He said that the decision to call back the envoy was taken in the wake of these harassment incidents adding that Pakistan will go to ‘any limit’ to save its diplomat in India.

Earlier, the Indian side also lodged a complaint against an alleged raid by the Pakistani security personnel in an under-construction building for Indian diplomats in Islamabad. The Indian diplomats accused the Pakistani government of cutting down on power and water supply for weeks. Soon after India’s complain, the Pakistan High Commission circulated a video on Tuesday, showing a diplomat’s car being blocked by a slow-moving car in Delhi.

In a similar incident, the car of Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was allegedly stopped in Islamabad in the middle of a busy road to prevent him from attending a lunch hosted by the Bohra community in Karachi. Now, as per media reports, the Indian side is also considering calling back the Indian envoys to Pakistan.