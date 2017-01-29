India Art Fair 2017: Expect renewed focus on south Asia

The 2017 edition will see the return of ‘Platform’, a significant section at the fair designed to provide an opportunity for the best of the established and emerging south Asian galleries, artists and artist collectives to exhibit on a global level.

COME FEBRUARY 2 and art cognoscenti from around the world will flock to the NSIC grounds in south Delhi. The reason: the latest edition of the India Art Fair (IAF)—a name now synonymous with the best of art from the region—that will be held from February 2 to 5. Here’s a quick lowdown on what to expect from the fair this year…

Regional focus: The 2017 edition will see the return of ‘Platform’, a significant section at the fair designed to provide an opportunity for the best of the established and emerging south Asian galleries, artists and artist collectives to exhibit on a global level. This year,

Platform participants include Britto Arts Trust (Dhaka, Bangladesh), Nepal Art Council (Kathmandu, Nepal), Blueprint 12 (New Delhi), etc. “The main focus of the fair remains promoting and highlighting south Asian art. This is reflected in our programming, notably the film section and Platform, which we are excited to be bringing back for the second year,” says Neha Kirpal, founding director, IAF.

Catching ‘em young: Building up on the fair’s ongoing outreach to develop a new generation of collectors from across the region, the fair will facilitate intimate conversations between young collectors from India and across the globe, with speakers including Carl Christian Aegidius, Jean-Conrad, Isabelle Lemaitre, Komal Shah, Frederic de Goldschmidt, Anurag Khanna, Krupa Amin and Vir Kotak, who will provide a glimpse into their private collections.

Visual basics: The 2017 edition of the fair will feature both longstanding representatives of Indian art and new exhibitors from around the globe, who are keen to develop a relationship with the Indian art market, including Kalfayan Galleries (Athens), Grey Noise (Dubai), 1×1 Gallery (Dubai), Sabrina Amrani (Madrid), PhotoInk (New Delhi), TARQ (Mumbai) and Lukas Feichtner Galerie (Vienna).

Global engagement: This year, the Speakers’ Forum will feature a host of artists, curators, critics, administrators, academics, gallerists and collectors. Some prominent names include Richard Armstrong (director, Solomon R Guggenheim Museums and Foundation), Sheena Wagstaff (Leonard A Lauder chairman of modern and contemporary art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art), Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi (president and director of the Sharjah Art Foundation), among others. “Twenty-two international museums and cultural institutions from 14 cities from around the world will have representatives attending the fair this year both through direct participation at the Speakers’ Forum, as well as many attending with delegations of cultural patrons and collectors,” says Kirpal.

The fair will also unveil a new space called ‘Vernacular in Flux’ curated by art historian-designer Annapurna Garimella. Vernacular in Flux will be a rich showcase of vernacular art with a focus on Gond, Madhubani and Mysore paintings. India Art Fair will take place at NSIC grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, from February 2 to 5