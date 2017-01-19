India and US are best partners to confront the fears and seize the challenges of this century

US ambassador to India Richard Rahul Verma (Reuters)

US Ambassador to India Richard Rahul Verma today said that it is not possible for one single country to fight the menace of terrorism alone. The US ambassador said that US now shares more intelligence with India with regard to fight against terrorism. Reviewing his two year experience as US ambassador in an interview to India Today, said India and US have moved closer like never before.

He highlighted that President Barack Obama and PM Narendra Modi had worked together to take the Indo-US relationship to new heights. Praising Narendra Modi on the success achieved in the Paris deal Verma said that it was due to the leadership of PM Modi who brought a number countries together. Verma recalled how India and the US achieved the landmark civil nuclear deal.

Terrorism is a global menace that has affected many nations including the US, India and others and that no one country can stop it on its own. Verma said that they have taken tough stance against Pakistan and has called for an entire shut down of terror camps on its soil and to take actions against the perpetrators.

The outgoing ambassador also that the US is committed to it’s support for India’s membership to the NSG that was stalled by China last year.