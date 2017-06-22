India and Sri Lanka to ink pact for cooperation in traditional medicines

The proposed memorandum of understanding will be inked between the Ministry of AYUSH and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine. (PTI)

The Union cabinet today approved signing of an agreement between India and Sri Lanka for cooperation in areas of traditional systems of medicine and homoeopathy. The proposed memorandum of understanding will be inked between the Ministry of AYUSH and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine. “The signing of the proposed MoU will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of traditional medicine and homoeopathy. This will be of immense importance to both countries considering their shared cultural heritage,” an official statement said.

The financial resources necessary to conduct research, training courses, conferences and meetings will be met from the existing allocated budget and existing plan schemes of the Ministry. India has well-developed systems of traditional medicine including medicinal plants, which hold tremendous potential in the global health scenario. Sri Lanka also has a long history of traditional medicine. Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy and Homoeopathy are the important traditional health care systems existing in Sri Lanka.

You may also like to watch:

Both countries share a common culture with respect to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani systems of medicine. Moreover, there are a large number of medicinal plants, particularly those found in tropical region which are common to the two countries given similar geo-climatic factors. The Ministry of AYUSH, as part of its mandate to propagate Indian systems of medicine globally, has taken effective steps by entering into MoUs with 11 countries.