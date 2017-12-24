India Against Corruption was a conspiracy against UPA, says Congress

“IAC was a conspiracy, as evident by the fact that the people like Kiran Bedi who were associated with it later joined hands with the BJP,” said Deepak Babaria. (IE)

The Congress today said the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement was a political weapon used against the then UPA government at the Centre. “IAC was a conspiracy, as evident by the fact that the people like Kiran Bedi who were associated with it later joined hands with the BJP,” said Deepak Babaria, Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking to reporters here. “There are allegations of rampant corruption against BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other (BJP-ruled) states. The CAG pointed out a Rs 20,000-crore scam in Gujarat. Crimes against women are rising in MP. Why such crusaders are silent now, and where is the IAC?” he asked. “There was a malicious campaign targeting the Congress-led UPA government, besmirching the image of then Prime Minister and renowned economist Manmohan Singh.

In its 2G scam case verdict, the court has said there was no scam. (Former Maharashtra Chief Minister) Ashok Chavan’s name too has been now cleared in the alleged Adarsh scam,” he said. To a question, Babaria said that electronic voting machines were “managed” during the Gujarat Assembly elections. “The BJP also managed electoral rolls in 30-40 urban seats by incorporating names of 20,000-25,000 fake voters,” the Congress leader alleged.