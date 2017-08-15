Independence Day: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls Sushma Swaraj on I-Day, discusses India-US engagements

US President Donald Trump spoke with PM Narendra Modi last night to greet him on the eve of India’s Independence Day. (Reuters)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today discussed ways for greater synergy in foreign and defence engagements between India and the US when the American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called her to convey Independence Day greetings. In a series of tweets, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “EAM @SushmaSwaraj had good conversation with US Secretary Tillerson@StateDept today who called to convey greetings for Independence day. “EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Secretary Tillerson discussed newly established 2+2 mechanism to harness synergy in foreign & defence engagements.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations, the White House said today. Trump spoke with Modi last night to greet him on the eve of India’s Independence Day.