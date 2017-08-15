Independence Day speech 2017: PM Narendra Modi says age of ‘Chalta hai’ is over, now say ‘badalta hai’

Independence Day speech 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. (Twitter)

Independence Day speech 2017: On 71st Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the age of ‘Chalta hai’ is over, now say ‘badalta hai’, “We have to leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude. We have to think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’- this attitude will help us as a nation.” PM Modi said this while addressing the nation during his speech at the Red Fort today. He began his speech by greeting the nation on both India’s Independence Day and Janmashtami. He remembered the freedom fighters who fought for the country’s freedom and said, “We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India’s freedom.” He then talked about 2017 being a special year as this year we celebrate “75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, the 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav.” While talking about creating ‘new India’, he said, “We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India’.”

While talking about the years of struggle to attain freedom, PM Modi said, “From 1942 to 1947, India showcased its collective power. For the next 5 years, use this collective power along with commitment and diligence to take the country forward.” He added, “In our nation, there is no one big or small…everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation.” Further while talking about the country’s collective power, he said, “No one is big or small. The power and determination of over hundred million people will build a new India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “1st January 2018 will not be an ordinary day- those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation.” He said that “We caqn move forward if we proceed with confidence and believe that ‘Badla hai, badal raha hai, badal sakta hai’.”

He also talked about the children who died in the Gorakhpur tragedy, saying, people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters & the tragedy in Gorakhpur.”