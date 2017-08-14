Independence Day special: Taj Mahal Palace unveils 1947 throwback menu, prices it at Rs 1947

As India gets ready to celebrate 70th year of Independence, the Taj Group has dug into its archives and prepared a dinner menu that is truly historic and which will be served every night till August 15 at key hotels around the country. (Twitter/@TajMahalMumbai)

This Independence Day people visiting the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai will be served a throwback menu from 1947 and that too for just Rs 1947! As India gets ready to celebrate 70th year of Independence, the Taj Group has dug into its archives and prepared a dinner menu that is truly historic and which will be served every night till August 15 at key hotels around the country. The Taj Mahal Palace, established in 1903, is known for its glorious past and it has decided to prepare a a menu to suit this really special day. As per a report by Indian Express, on this occasion the Executive Chef of the Taj Mahal Palace, Amit Chowdhury will be serving up dishes based on an Indo-French menu consisting of a 3-course meal – in those days, French cuisine was on top of the food charts of the movers and shakers in the country. The Independence dinner was served on August 14, 1947 and the same has now been revived by the hotel.

Some of the most fancied of dishes were put on the Independence menu. Among them was tomato clear soup called Consomme a l’Indienne which will be made with Indian spices. While the other dish named as Veloutes d’Amandes, which is also a soup. Delices a l-Hindustan is a dish with three flavored smoked cottage cheese steaks with mint chutney. For the main course a dish which consists of salmon roulade, soft creamy mash, wilted spinach, turned vegetables and joinville sauce, named as Paupiette de Saumon Joinville will be offered. While Poularde souffle Independence (chicken souffle with steamed vegetables and lemon parsley sauce) would also be served. While everything on the menu is the same, except that a three-piece band, a saxophonist, pianist and singer will replace the cabaret night. The whole meal will be served with a glass of wine and cost Rs 1947 plus taxes, reports Indiatimes.

The menu will be served between August 12-15 at Taj properties like Taj Palace, New Delhi; Taj Bengal, Kolkata; Taj Coromandel, Chennai; Bengaluru’s Taj West End; Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, and A Taj hotel, London, St. James Court.