Independence Day Songs 2017: Top Famous & Patriotic Bollywood Movie Songs

Independence Day Songs 2017: Ever since 1947, India celebrates its Independence from the British rule every year on August 15. This is the 70th anniversary. It is a national holiday that marks India’s freedom from British Raj that lasted for over two centuries. India attained freedom following a number of movements for Independence that included non-violent resistance headed by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The Indian film industry has over the years dedicated a number of songs to the occasion that will make every Indian chest swell with pride and bring tears to the eyes. Here are some famous patriotic songs to set your mood this Independence day-

1. Maa Tujhe Salaam – A R Rahman’s private album Vande Mataram (1997)– This song is from AR Rahman’s first non-film, private album. He created waves simply by presenting India’s favourite song Vande Mataram in a modern avatar.

2. Sandese Aate Hai – Border (1997)– This song was very popular but it is not just a patriotic but a romantic song for the soldier calling out to his lover and one where he is missing his village and his family.

3. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye – Sarfarosh (1999)– This Sonu Nigam number is soulful and was very apt for the Aamir Khan movie that dealt with terrorism.

4. Bharat Humko Jaan – Roja (1992)– Mani Ratnam in his film Roja tackled the Kashmir issue sensitively. The story revolves around a young couple from south India on a honeymoon. But the happy moments end when the groom is kidnapped by jihadis.

5. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo (1999)– This song by Shankar Mahadevan, was an instant hit with the youngsters.

6. Mera Rang De Basanti – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)– A movie based on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. An A R Rahman song.

7. Desh Mere Desh Mere – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)– Harmonious and smooth, this A R Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh song really sets the patriotic mood.

8. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades (2004)– Starting with a shehnai-like instrument, nobody expected this A R Rahman song to be so good. It grows on you slowly.

9. Rang De Basanti Title song (2006)– Daler Mehndi’s energetic song is inspired by the classic Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from Shaheed.

10. Kuch Kariya – Chak De! India title song (2007)