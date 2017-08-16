Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi breaks from past, no Lt General stands behind him during Red Fort address

This time Naravane escorted him to the dais but returned to his seat in the audience and once the PM had addressed the nation he escorted the PM back. (PTI)

On Independence day this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the dais to address the nation, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane did not stand behind him as per tradition. As is customary, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, a Lt General-rank officer escorts the Prime Minister to the dais and stands behind him throughout until he finishes his Independence day speech and then follows him back to his seat. This time Naravane escorted him to the dais but returned to his seat in the audience and once the PM had addressed the nation he escorted the PM back.

In the Independence Day celebration last year the then GOC, Delhi Area, Lt Gen Vijay Singh had stood behind PM Modi throughout his speech. During the rehearsals this year Special Protection Group (SPG) had objected to the Lt General’s presence behind Prime Minister citing that he was not visible in the same frame last year. After the issue was discussed by the Defence Ministry where they came to a conclusion to postpone the decision of the Prime Minister’s Office. It was then decided that the Lt General will only be escorting the PM to the dais. When the Army and MoD (Ministry of Defence) were approached for a comment, they refused to say anything. The government sources also informed that this was not a part of any protocol which has been amended, it is a practice carried out during the ceremony every year.