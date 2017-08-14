Independence Day: India stands as beacon of achievement, says US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Raja Krishnamoorthi said he saw India’s influence growing every day in the US Capitol and in his own congressional district in Illinois. (Image: Twitter)

India stands as a “beacon” of achievement and will continue to grow and become stronger, a top Indian-American Congressman said today on the eve of India’s 70th Independence Day. Raja Krishnamoorthi, 44, said he saw India’s influence growing every day in the US Capitol and in his own congressional district in Illinois. “Today, India stands as a beacon for what can be achieved. As the world’s largest democracy and home to more than 1.3 billion people, India boasts the world’s largest middle class and one of the world’s highest economic growth rates,” he said in his remarks on the House floor.

Noting that India’s reach today extends far beyond its borders, Krishnamoorthi said there were five Indian-American members of Congress and the country has become one of the US’ largest trading partners. “Looking ahead, India will continue to grow and become stronger for the same reason that the United States has endured: its belief in democracy, justice, free and fair elections, freedom of conscience and press, and the diversity of cultures and religions that withstood the tests of the Mughal Empire, British Rule, Partition, and globalisation,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi said 70 years ago India’s people had dreamed of a free and democratic country and today that dream has become a reality and tomorrow and far into the future that reality will endure. He said 70 years ago millions of Indians banded together for independence and rallied to attain freedom from Britain.

Among those over 350 million people were more than 1,600 languages and dialects and eight major religions, he said. “Despite these differences, they were united by a singular desire for democratic home rule. Ordinary men and women fought peacefully to realise this dream, and their victory stands as a testament to the enduring power of freedom,” Krishnamoorthi said.