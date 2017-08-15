Independence Day celebrations: US envoy to India charms twitterati with THIS splendid Kanjeevaram sari photo

Independence Day celebrations: US envoy in New Delhi MaryKay Carlson has garnered a huge number admirers after she posted a photo of her wearing a gorgeous Kanjeevaram sari on Twitter. (Twitter image)

Independence Day celebrations: US envoy in New Delhi MaryKay Carlson has garnered a huge number admirers after she posted a photo of her wearing a gorgeous Kanjeevaram sari on Twitter. She had started a #Sareesearch on Twitter recently asking for suggestions for her debut in traditional Indian attire to mark the 71st Independence Day, according to Indian Express report. After a month-long search, Carlson chose to wear the red and green Kanjeevaram sari. She also had options in form of a Jamdani, a Dupion and a Tussar sari each. She posted images of these saris on Twitter and voters’ choice went for the rich Kanjeevaram. “#SareeSearch success! Excited to attend #IndependenceDayIndia celebration wearing the voters’ choice – Kanjeevaram. #WeWearCulture,” she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Carlson had visited the Khadi Village Industries Association (KVIC) outlet in Connaught Place area yesterday, and browsed through several saris, before picking up a few for the August 15 celebrations, PTI reported on August 3.

The American envoy had also shared her experience in a video on her Twitter handle, saying, “There is so many to choose from, so it was hard to decide. Need your help.”

Take a look at MaryKay Loss Carlson’s tweet

In response, she received interesting suggestions from netizens, about the range of sarees that Indian textile heritage offers, from Banarasi to Tussar silk. During her hour-long stay at the outlet, Carlson browsed through several saris, before selecting “five best ones” for her, the KVIC said in a statement, as per PTI. She also had paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the plush store.