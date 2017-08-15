Independence Day celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the flag in Gurugram. (PTI)

Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh today celebrated the Independence Day, amid tight security arrangements. Patriotic fervor and gaiety marked the occasion across the two states and the Union Territory as flag hoisting ceremonies were held at district headquarters, educational institutes and other places, officials said. The Independence Day celebrations passed off peacefully, the officials said here. Freedom fighters, who played a vital role in the struggle for independence, were remembered on the occasion. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore unfurled the tricolour at a function here while Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki hoisted the flag at Panchkula. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the tricolour at a state-level function in Gurdaspur. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the flag in Gurugram as Independence Day was celebrated with much enthusiasmin other parts of the state as well.