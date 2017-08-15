Independence Day 2017: Youngest Indian skydiving coach, Rudra Bhanu Solanki jumps mid-air to unfurl tricolour; watch video

Rudra Bhanu Solanki (27), India’s youngest skydiving coach. (Rudra Bhanu Solanki/Twitter)

Marking the 71st Independence Day in style, the youngest skydiving coach in India, Rudra Bhanu Solanki today jumped off a plane to unfurl the national flag. The adventure was captured in a video where Solanki can be seen running into the plane before take off. In mid-air, he jumps off the plane and after few seconds he pulls the ripcord and successfully opens his parachute, the Quint reports. Unfurling the national flag, Solanki was seen in the air with his orange and white coloured parachute.

The 27-year-old Solanki founded Skyhigh India, which is the first international skydiving drop zone in India. He is the youngest coach with a license from United States Parachute Association (USPA). The career choice did not come easy. Solanki had to struggle a lot to convince his parents. “I had to first convince my parents that I wanted to jump out of planes for a living. That was the hard part. But once I convinced them, I knew I could convince anyone. Skyhigh India adheres to the international standards laid down by United States Parachute Association (USPA) and the aircraft we use are certified by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ” the Quint quoted him as saying.

Watch the video here:

There is a lot of danger involved in this effort. Earlier, in 2014, an Indian Air Force wing commander, Kamal Singh Oberah, who attempted for a national record in skydiving in Malpura, failed in his first attempt. Reportedly, the national flag which was to be unfurled got stuck in the parachute and the wing commander was injured, as per Times Of India.