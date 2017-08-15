Independence Day 2017: Yogendra Yadav takes dig at PM Narendra Modi speech, summarises it as New India Assurance Unlimited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

Independence Day 2017: Swaraj Abhiyan party leader Yogendra Yadav today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Independence Day speech that was made from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort ramparts in New Delhi today. Yadav took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “PM’s speech best summarised as ‘New India Assurance Unlimited’.” This comment by Yadav came after PM Modi in his 4th Independence Day speech spoke about the idea of creating a new India and urged people to use their collective power to do the same. PM had said, “We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India’.” In another statement, the prime minister said, “In our nation, there is no one big or small… everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation and build a new India.”

PM Narendra Modi in his Independence day speech today talked about an array of issues ranging from triple talaq to terrorism. He asked people to leave the ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude and think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’ attitude which will help the nation develop. While talking about the security of the nation, he said, “India’s security is our priority. Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today.” He also put in perspective India’s global standing as well as its determination to stamp out terror. PM said, “India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so.”

Here is the post by Yogendra Yadav-

PM’s speech best summarised as “New India Assurance Unlimited”. — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) August 15, 2017

PM Narendra Modi also talked about the issue of Kashmir in his speech and said, “We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.” He said, ” Kashmir issue can’t be resolved with bullets and abuses but by embracing Kashmiris.”