Independence Day 2017: UP CM Yogi Adityanath stresses on importance of Swachch Bharat Mission

Referring to the work undertaken by his government, Yogi Adityanath mentioned the new industrial policy to check migration and creation of job opportunities and loan waiver of farmers. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today stressed the importance of the Swachch Bharat Mission in the eradication of diseases such as encephalitis, which claim the lives of hundreds of children every year. He regretted that children were dying even 70 years after India’s Independence.

“The cure of diseases such as encephalitis is hidden in the Swachch Bharat Mission. I been saying this repeatedly as I represent eastern UP,” he said after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day. In the last three decades, Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome have claimed over 50,000 lives in eastern Uttar Pradesh, mostly in the Gorakhpur district.

Adityanath said in his first Independence Day speech as the chief minister that a large numbers of people, including children, died of diseases such as encephalitis, chikanguniya, kala azar, swine flu and other vector borne diseases.

Nearly 70 children have died at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur since August 7. Many of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the state government. The CM said a resolve has been taken to celebrate I-Day as ‘sankalp diwas’ to establish India as a super power and free the country of terrorism, naxalism and anarchy.

“We will have to take that resolve collectively in Uttar Pradesh also as the road to development of the country passes through the state,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the work undertaken by his government, he mentioned the new industrial policy to check migration and creation of job opportunities and loan waiver of farmers. “Safety is an important ingredient for development for which we have decided to provide the rule of law and security to all. The anarchy which had frightened the people and had hit the development … we gave a new direction to policing…to deal sternly with eve teasers and those taking law in their hand,” he said.

He said, “We will honour those who are helping in improving the climate (law and order) and also give them out of turn promotions”.

Claiming that a change was visible in the past four months, he said it would be more effective in the future and UP would emerge as a prosperous state. The chief minister exhorted the people to live with the “spirit of liveliness” as life was not about frustration and hopelessness.

At another function, Governor Ram Naik unfurled the national flag and paid homage to freedom fighters. Independence Day functions were also held in party offices of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, among others. Addressing party workers after unfurling the tricolour, UPCC president Raj Babbar said “Congress is an ideology” which not only helped in attaining independence but also made the country strong and helped it develop. “Congress has always kept the pride and honour of the country above everything and today there is a need to follow the ideals of Gandhi and Nehru,” he said. In his speech at the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Akhilesh Yadav said people of all religion and castes took part in the freedom struggle.