Independence Day 2017: PM Modi reaches out to Kashmiris, says neither bullets nor abuses, only hugs can resolve issue

India is celebrating its 71st Independence day today and to mark the occasion PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Sharing his vision for a New India, Prime Minister also touched upon sensitive issues such as Kashmir and triple talaq. Talking about the problems in Kashmir, Modi said that the issues can only be resolved by embracing Kashmiris, not through bullets or abuses. PM Modi said, “Na goli se, na gaali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagaane se.” Modi said that the ‘New India’ will be free from the ‘poison of communalism, casteism, corruption and terrorism’. He added that in his ‘New India’ it will be the people who will be the new rulers. He said, “We have to leave this ‘chalta hai’ attitude. We have to think of ‘badal sakta hai’. This attitude will help us as a nation.”

On Independence Day 2017, Modi gave a 56-minute speech, the shortest Independence Day speech in his tenure. Denouncing violence in the name of ‘astha’ or devotion, he said India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. “Violence in the name of ‘astha’ is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India,” PM Modi said. On terrorism, he said that India is not fighting alone and other nations are actively supporting the nation in its bid to end terrorism. “When we launched a surgical strike, the world had to admit the strength of our nation. India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so,” he said.

He also talked about the triple talaq issue, saying that he admires the courage of women who have been suffering due to triple talaq. He added that the nation is with them in their struggle. Modi also criticised the practice of casteism and communalism. “India is about peace, unity and goodwill. Casteism and communalism will not help us,” he said.