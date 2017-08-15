Independence Day 2017: Nitish Kumar announces a slew of schemes

The state government has set a target of increasing its green cover to 15 per cent which would be increased to 17 per cent later, he said. (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced a slew of development projects and schemes for youths, women and minorities to bring about economic and social development of the state. The chief minister also asserted that he will not compromise on the issue of “rule of law” and assured the people that no one will be spared in the alleged embezzlement of government funds by a Bhagalpur-based NGO. In his Independence Day speech, Kumar announced that people belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, backward and extremely backward class can now get contract work of upto Rs 50 lakh in government departments. Earlier, the limit was Rs 15 lakh for people of the above categories, he said.

Addressing the people after unfurling the National Tricolour at Gandhi Maidan here, Kumar urged the people, especially youths, to protect the environment by undertaking plantation drives. The state government has set a target of increasing its green cover to 15 per cent which would be increased to 17 per cent later, he said. He also asked them to make the social campaign, ‘To end child marriage and dowry’, scheduled to begin from October 2 in the state, a success.

Stating how prohibition has impacted society, Kumar said, the people who used to spend Rs 10,000 crore on liquor, are now spending the amount for buying sweets and clothes. Besides this, prohibition in the state has not “adversely” affected revenue collection of the state government, the chief minister said. As a result of this drive, revenue collection was affected by Rs 1000 crore last year, he said. Students belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, extremely backward class and minorities will continue to avail of post-matric scholarships, Kumar said.

Stating that the size of Mukhyamantri Alpsankyak Rozgar Reen Yojana has been increased to Rs 100 crore, he said that multi purpose buildings would be built at Waqf land at the district level. Residential schools for minorities will be constructed in districts, the CM said adding that the government will bring new schemes for the development of basic infrastructure like- classroom, library, furniture – at Madrasas approved by Bihar State Madrasa Board. He also said, the government would set up solar power plants at Kajra and Pirpainty in the state. “There are people who misused government funds meant for various schemes in a society in Bhagalpur. I assure the people of the state that guilty, whether they are government or bank employee or any other person, will not be spared at any cost,” Kumar said.

The chief minister said, he had asked the officials to carry out a thorough probe on the day itself, he came to know about the incident. The government is striving hard for the overall development of the state, he said, while enumerating as to how the government’s Budget has reached the size of Rs 1.46 lakh crore from Rs 26,000-Rs 27,000 crore in 2005-06.