Independence Day 2017: Narendra Modi government launches website for gallantry award winners

The portal gallantryawards.gov.in will preserve & tell the stories of our bravest men & women. (Photo: Website)

Independence Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi led- Central government on the occasion of the country’s 71st Independence Day today launched an online portal for the gallantry award winners at gallantryawards.gov.in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his views about the website. In a series of posts, he wrote, “In remembrance of our heroes who have been awarded gallantry awards since Independence, launched the site gallantryawards.gov.in. The portal http://gallantryawards.gov.in/ will preserve & tell the stories of our bravest men & women, civilians as well as armed forces personnel. If you have any information/photo that is missing and can be added to the portal, please share it through the feedback link on the site.”

According to a PIB release, “The website gives details of the Chakra Series awardees i.e., Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra. The portal contains information such as name, unit, year, citations and photographs of awardees till date. The Ministry of Defence would welcome any feedback or suggestion for further improvement.”

Earlier on August 14, martyred CRPF Commandant Pramod Kumar was decorated by the government with the Kirti Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry medal, for his dare devil action where he picked up his AK-47 and rushed to the Nowhatta Chowk area after he was told his patrol party was under attack, according to PTI. The Commanding Officer (CO) of the 49th battalion of the CRPF suffered a fatal bullet shot in his head. Kumar’s wife Neha Tripathy was quoted saying, “I want my 6-year-old daughter Aarna to know what her father stood for and what he did. She should know that what is the importance of earning a Kirti Chakra. Hence, I made it a point to be on the same soil where my husband lost his life to mark his first death anniversary.”

Along with CRPF Commandant Pramod Kumar, two army men, who sacrificed their lives during anti-terror operations, were among five security force personnel selected for the prestigious Kirti Chakra, the second highest gallantry award. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday approved a total of 112 gallantry awards for defence and paramilitary personnel for their sacrifices to the nation. Havilder Giris Gurung of Gorkha Rifles, Major David Manlun from the Naga Regiment and Pramod Kumar, Commandant of 49 BN, CRPF were chosen for the Kirti Chakra posthumously.