Independence Day 2017: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s speech, from Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy to New India

Independence Day 2017: In his address to the nation today on the occasion of 71st Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort and held forth on a number of current issues as well as provided his take on how he is looking at solving problems that India is facing. From recalling the victims of recent Gorakhpur tragedy, talking about the issue of Kashmir, demonetisation to monumental tax reforms in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST), PM Modi in his speech tackled many issues and provided his views on them. Take a look at 10 key takeaways:

1) Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur.

Our thoughts and solidarity with all those suffering due to natural disasters & the horrific tragedy in Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/0HJBR4WzMe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

2) Triple Talaq: The nation stood with the women who spoke out against triple talaq. We stand by women who protested against it.

3) New India: We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a New India. Every one of the 1.2 billion population will work towards a new India in 2022, when everyone will have a house, job. Our aim is to build a new India where youth and women are able to achieve their dreams without any difficulty. Therefore, for ‘Team India’ this is the right time to start building ‘New India’.

न्यू इंडिया का संकल्प लेकर आगे बढ़ें, देश के लिए करें, पहले से अच्छा और पहले से ज्यादा करें। 2022 तक एक भव्य और दिव्य भारत का निर्माण करें! pic.twitter.com/lVDZ2Cu9pl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

4) Kashmir Issue: The Kashmir problem will not be solved by abuses or guns and it will be solved by hugging all Kashmiris. “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se”

जम्मू-कश्मीर का विकास हमारी प्राथमिकता… न गाली से न गोली से, परिवर्तन होगा हर कश्मीरी को गले लगाने से। pic.twitter.com/N7hoCs400d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

5) PM Modi’s appeal to people: We have to leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude. We have to think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’ — this attitude will help us as a nation.

6) Goods and Services Tax (GST): Cooperative federalism has taken a new leap with GST implementation. People are amazed at how India could implement GST across the nation so successfully and across sectors.

7) Corruption and Black Money: Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today. Today we are celebrating the festival of honesty. Demonetisation helped banks lower interest rates

आज ईमानदारी का महोत्सव मनाया जा रहा है… बेईमानों के पास सर छिपाने की भी जगह नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/nosVrWENWQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

8) Terrorism: You will be happy to know that today we are not alone against our fight against terrorism, many countries supporting us actively. Even the world acknowledged our power after the surgical strikes. Aim to create a terror, communal, caste-free nation.

9) Security of the Country: The country’s security remains our priority; our forces have always proved their mettle. Violence has no place in free India and the country will not accept violence in the name of faith. National security is our priority. We are capable of defending our country in all spheres – land, sea or the cyber space

10) Recalled the Historic Events: This is a special year as it is the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement, the 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, and the 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav.