Independence Day 2017: Experience true sense of freedom at these destinations

This year, we are celebrating 71st Independence Day, and it’s time we go down in history and instill patriotism in us. (ANI)

August, 1947 was the month that changed every Indian’s destiny forever – it was the month of glory, the month of courage; the month when India won its independence. This year, we are celebrating 71st Independence Day, and it’s time we go down in history and instill patriotism in us. Paytm Travel brings you top destinations in India and helps you learn about their relevance in Indian History.

Delhi: Celebrate being an Indian by visiting the capital city, Delhi. Delhi is India’s powerhouse and it has a significant relevance in Indian history. Attend the most important event that takes place this day – the flag hoisting and parade at Red Fort. While in Delhi, also pay a visit to the innumerable monuments and heritage sites that give Delhi its cultural identity.

How to reach: Indira Gandhi International Airport is the main airport for Delhi and NCR. The city is well-connected to all major cities and town by air, rail and road.

Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat: Pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and know more about his role in Indian history by visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. Located on the bank of the Sabarmati River, this place was the epicentre for Indian Freedom Movement such as Civil Disobedience, Non Violent Movement, Swadeshi Movement, etc. Gandhi Ji lived here for about 12 years. The ashram also has a museum that has Gandhi Ji’s relics, and it is a must visit for every Indian.

How to reach: The nearest international airport to Sabarmati Ashram is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. There are regular buses and trains from all major cities to Sabarmati Ashram.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: If you want to experience the grandeur and glory of India, Jodhpur is a must visit. This beautiful blue city will leave you enamoured. The narrow lanes, medieval streets & massive forts are what Jodhpur is made of. Don’t miss the magnificent fort of Mehrangarh when here!

How to reach: Jodhpur has got an airport, and is well-connected by rail and road as well.

Cellular Jail, Port Blair: Located in Port Blair, the Cellular Jail is a reminiscence of the sacrifices that our heroes of the National Freedom Movement made, and the confinement that they suffered over the years during the colonial rule. When here, do watch the sound and light show, which encapsulates nerve-wracking stories from the past. When in Port Blair, you must visit the silver sandy Andaman beaches to relax and rejuvenate.

How to reach: Veer Savarkar International Airport also known as Port Blair Airport, is a customs airport located 2 km south of Port Blair and is the main airport for Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Agra is popular for its prized possession – the Taj Mahal, one among the Seven Wonders of the World. Visit this magnificent town to get a glimpse of the Taj Mahal and also, the Agra Fort, an integral part of the British history of India. The Fort was the site of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and today, it’s one of the world heritage sites recognized by UNESCO. Located by the Yamuna River, this incredibly beautiful fort features a unique blend of Hindu and Islamic architecture.

How to reach: Agra is well-connected to all major cities in India by air, rail and road.

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh: If you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the cities and enjoy the true sense of freedom, visit Dalhousie. A quaint little hill station where the most famous spot is Khajjiar. Imagine lush green meadows, the clouds coming down to greet you & the beautiful hills. What more could one want?

How to Reach: The nearest domestic airport is Pathankot, approximately 78 kilometres away from the city.

Hampi, Karnataka – Situated on the banks of Tungbhadra River, Hampi is an extremely significant place in terms of history and architecture. This beautiful village, marked as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to a plethora of ruins and an intriguing mythological past. Hampi was the capital of Vijayanagara Empire from 1343 to 1565. Hampi Festival, held for 3 days in November, is the most important festival celebrated here, and it attracts many people from around the globe. It is organized by the Government of Karnataka with dance, music, drama and processions.

How to reach: The nearest international airport to Hampi is Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, and the nearest domestic airport is at Hubli, about 143 kilometres away. There are regular buses and trains from all major cities to Hampi.

Alleppey, Kerala: If you want to take advantage of the long weekend and set off for a family vacation, visit Alleppey. Alleppey backwaters are famous for their amazing houseboats and boat rides. You can easily book a boathouse for an entire day, which can be a completely different adventure altogether. In addition to this, you can also take your kids canoeing in the exotic canals amidst the rice fields.

How to get there: The Cochin International Airport, located at a distance of 75 kilometres, is the nearest airport to Alleppey.

Sikkim: The beautiful states in the northeast are pride of India, and most of these states are very little-explored. Celebrate India’s beauty at the enchanting land of Sikkim: mesmerizing waterfalls, Buddhist monasteries, snow-capped mountains, and wildlife sanctuaries make this misty and quaint state of Sikkim, a prime destination. Travellers vouch for Sikkim as being one of the most serene and humbling choices for a peaceful family vacation.

How to reach: The nearest airport is in Bagdogra in West Bengal, around 124 km from Gangtok. You can take a taxi or bus from Bagdogra to Gangtok.

Udaipur, Rajasthan: Udaipur is a fortress of luxury. Visit this magical town to experience India at its glorious best. Udaipur with its unique architecture and opulent grandeur, gives you a sneak peek into royalty. Also known as City of Lakes, Udaipur offers variety of activities for your family. Do visit Lake Pichola for a memorable boating experience.

How to reach: The nearest airport is the Maharana Pratap Airport, situated about 20 kilometres away from the city. It is well-connected by air to all major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Jaipur.