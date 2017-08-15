Independence Day 2017: CM Raghubar Das asks all to take part in developing Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das. (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today called upon all sections of the society to work together for development of the state. Unfurling the Tricolour here on the 71st Independence Day, Das said people working in democratic institutions, NGOs, farmers, traders, social workers, litterateurs and people in art and media should work together to take the state forward. Any goal could be reached with commitment and honesty, he said, adding the state has abundant potential. Jharkhand is neither in dearth of resources nor talent, he said adding that the state is observing Pundit Deendayal Upadhyay’s centenary year as “Garib Kalyan Varsh”. He said over half of the problems in the state would be over with proper development of agriculture and industry, and the state government is focusing on these two sectors. Irrigation facilities are being expanded and utilisation of rain water is being ensured through construction of small and big and small ponds, he said. The chief minister said Agriculture Single Window has been set up in all the 279 blocks and a ‘Kisan helpline’ has been formed to solve a farmer’s problem within three days.

Stating that the state also has potential in herbal and vegetables, he said a fruit and vegetable processing plant has been set up at Nagri near here. On the industrial front, Das said the government has come up with good policies and the focus is on big, small and medium industries. Industrial expansion is important since it would not only generate employment but also strengthen the state economically, he said. Focus is also on handicraft, automobile, handloom, IT, cement, electrical, rubber, khadi and textile industries, the chief minister said.

Saying that so long women are not empowered socially, economically and politically, the dream of making Jharkhand a developed state would not materialise. The government has taken a number of steps to strengthen women through ‘Sakhi Mandals’, he said. The government is also working in imparting skill development of the youth. Das said by 2022, the government was determined to provide clean drinking water in every city and village.

Books in Odiya, Bengali, Ho, Santhali, Mundari, Khadia and Kudukh languages are being distributed among students, Das said, adding that work was on to provide bench/desk and electricity to schools by March 2018. The chief minister said that extremist-related incidents had reduced compared to last year.

Das said that the dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be fulfilled in the making of Jharkhand. Meanwhile in Jamshedpur, Tata Steel Managing Director (India and South East Asia) T V Narendran today appreciated the implementation of demonetisation and GST.

These measures strengthen the economy of the country, he said after unfurling national flag at Tata Steel works.