Independence Day 2017 celebrations LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to hoist tricolour from Red Fort

Independence Day 2017: India is celebrating the 71st Independence Day today. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour for the fourth time from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital. On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation for the first time. The President emphasised the New India dream, saying, “In the year 2022, our country will complete 75 years of Independence. It is our national resolve to attain certain desired milestones for a New India by then. When we speak of a New India, what do we mean? There are some obvious parameters – like a house for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, a modern railway network, rapid and sustained growth.”

“And yet there is more. New India must include that integral humanist component that is in our DNA, and which has defined our country and our civilisation. New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society.”

The President further said, “Our India is at the door of great achievements. In a few years, we will become a fully literate society. We must set the bar higher, and aim to become a fully educated society.”

Here are the live updates of Independence Day 2017 celebrations:

06: 05 AM: Days back Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all Indians to share their ideas for his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday.

05: 55 AM: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security arrangements have been beefed up in the National Capital especially in Metro stations and other public transport halts.

05: 45 AM: According to IANS, the new President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 112 Gallantry Awards to armed forces and paramilitary personnel on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day.

05: 35 AM: Even Donald Trump on Moday called and greeted PM Narendra Modi ahead of the 71st Independence Day. PM Modi later took to Twitter and thanked the US President for calling him to convey Independence Day greetings.

05: 25 AM: After PM Modi’s speech, children and NCC Cadets will sing the National Anthem. As many as 3,500 girl students and 5,000 boy students from 37 schools and National Cadet Corps will come together to sing patriotic songs in different regional languages, reported PTI.

05: 15 AM: After the flag is hosted by the PM, he will deliver his fourth address to the nation from Red Fort. He has also invited suggestions from public on topics that he should include in his speech.

05: 10 AM: Chiefs of all the three Defence Forces will also be in attendence today during the celebration of Independence Day celebration at Red Fort today.

05: 05 AM: PM Narendra Modi will also inspect the Guard of Honour contingent which comprises of an officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

05:00 AM: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at Lahori Gate of Red Fort, he will be received by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra.